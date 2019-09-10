Diddy And Lori Harvey Took A (Maybe Pregnant) Vacation Together And Twitter Is DISGUSTED

Diddy And Lori Harvey On Vacation

Diddy and Lori Harvey have had quite the rollercoaster relationship and it’s only been a couple of months. First, it was revealed that they were dating AFTER she dated Diddy’s son. Then there was speculation that Steve Harvey was disgusted by all of this…then he was spotted hanging out with the couple.

Earlier this month rumors spread that the two had split up. Well, it appears that was incorrect as pics surfaced over the weekend of the two hanging out on a vacation in Cabo. Not only that, the pics have what appears to be Diddy rubbing Lori’s belly to spark all sorts of pregnancy rumors.

If Lori Harvey is really pregnant by Diddy…. pic.twitter.com/qWrjFXVhOH — Chyna 🍒 (@MeowMonet) September 10, 2019

While it’s probably a good bit of harmless touching, the fact the two of them are still a thing has a lot of people still disgusted…take a look.