The Internet Wants Teyana Taylor To Be The Next Catwoman And These Banging Baaaawdy Pics Are A Reminder Why

Will Teyana Taylor Play Catwoman?

The internet sure knows how to create a campaign for someone ewe believe in. When news broke yesterday that the director of the new Batman movie is looking for a woman of color to play Catwoman in his new remake, everyone immediately turned to Teyana Taylor. Can she act? She’s been fine in her movie roles. However, what’s most important to a lot of folks is how she’s going to fill out hat skintight leather suit.

Teyana Taylor as Catwoman would be crazy https://t.co/JDGhH2Tlfv — Cognac Queen (@BriannaCobain) September 8, 2019

Want a reminder? Of course you do. So let’s look at Teyana’s most banging body moments and why she will be the most bomb Catwoman in a suit that will leave little to the imagination.