BasketballWives: Evelyn Is Picking Fights With Jennifer (AGAIN) And Getting DRAGGED To Hell For It

Evelyn Fights With Jennifer Again

This new episode of Basketball Wives was full of drama, emotional goodbyes and rekindled feuds. First, let’s give a shout out to Tami, who, after a decade of trailblazing on the show, has decided to call it quits and move on. Golf claps for Tami!

Now let’s get to the drama. Jennifer was the butt of the shade this week as she got confronted (some say bullied, even) over the fact she had Evelyn and Malaysia’s pics posted up on IG after her charity event. This is where Evelyn shade comes in: she suggests reposting the pic and taking Jennifer out. She also is part of the crew not wanting Jennifer to be at Shaunie’s opening in Costa Rica.

This all led to people wondering why Evelyn is bringing up old stuff with Jennifer again.When Jennifer asks about being cropped out the pic, Evelyn brings up the time Jen talked about Shaniece from AGES ago. Again. This all led to Jennifer leaving the situation and Evelyn and OG arguing over…toes? WTF.

Either way, Evelyn caught the brunt of the social media wrath because people are wondering why she is bringing up old fights with Jennifer. Wasn’t fighting with OG and making Jackie take a lie detector enough? Damn. Peep the dragging that commenced.