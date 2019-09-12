BAG SECURED…AGAIN: Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Shapewear Rakes In $2 Million In First Few Minutes Of Launch

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Rakes In $2M In First Few Minutes

Another day, another million-dollar idea coming out the Kardashian household.

When Kim Kardashian announced her new shape-wear line originally named “Kimono,” it was met with backlash on every front. Mainly the trademarking of the term, since it’s been a garment used in Asian cultures since the begging of time. After going back to the drawing board, Kim & company decided on the new name, “SKIMS.” After the name change, the release date was announced soon thereafter, and when the release finally happened, it did better than anyone could have imagined.

Per TMZ, the shapewear brand pulled in a whopping $2 million dollars in the first few minutes of launching, selling out of every piece.

Our sources say the first-day sales numbers are unprecedented for shapewear and undergarment brands. How’s this for context … in its first YEAR on the market, Spanx made $4 million in profits … and SKIMS made half that amount in only a couple hundred seconds.

Even the website itself had trouble handling the traffic, as the site crashed before the launch and caused the whole thing to start an hour late. Just imagine what kind of damage Kim is going to do on Black Friday and throughout the holiday season!

After dropping $14 Million for a whole city in Wyoming, Kim and Kanye are on the road to replenishing those funds in no time.