BAG SECURED…AGAIN: Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Shapewear Rakes In $2 Million In First Few Minutes Of Launch

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Rakes In $2M In First Few Minutes
Another day, another million-dollar idea coming out the Kardashian household.
When Kim Kardashian announced her new shape-wear line originally named “Kimono,” it was met with backlash on every front. Mainly the trademarking of the term, since it’s been a garment used in Asian cultures since the begging of time. After going back to the drawing board, Kim & company decided on the new name, “SKIMS.” After the name change, the release date was announced soon thereafter, and when the release finally happened, it did better than anyone could have imagined.
Per TMZ, the shapewear brand pulled in a whopping $2 million dollars in the first few minutes of launching, selling out of every piece.
Our sources say the first-day sales numbers are unprecedented for shapewear and undergarment brands. How’s this for context … in its first YEAR on the market, Spanx made $4 million in profits … and SKIMS made half that amount in only a couple hundred seconds.
Even the website itself had trouble handling the traffic, as the site crashed before the launch and caused the whole thing to start an hour late. Just imagine what kind of damage Kim is going to do on Black Friday and throughout the holiday season!
After dropping $14 Million for a whole city in Wyoming, Kim and Kanye are on the road to replenishing those funds in no time.
Wow! Thank you to everyone who supported our @skims launch day yesterday, it was beyond what I could have imagined and I’m so incredibly thankful! For anyone that didn’t have a chance to shop yesterday, we still have some of the shapewear still in stock in colors Onyx, Umber and Oxide and many of my must have underwear and bra essentials that are perfect everyday basics. If the @skims item you wanted is sold out, pls follow our Instagram page and visit our website to sign up for restock alerts! Our teams are working overtime to get everything restocked ASAP and my goal is to get our business to a point where we can make my shapewear and essential underwear items available and accessible always. I cannot wait to see everyone in your @skims. Pls be sure to tag me when you receive your order and let me know what you think!!!
