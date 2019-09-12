The Tonight Show: Kim K. Reveals Private Text From Kanye West, Talks Possible Move To WHERE?! [Video]

Kim Kardashian & Winnie Harlow Hit Up The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Kim Kardashian hit up The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week and revealed she and husband Kanye West might ACTUALLY be moving to Wyoming. While she isn’t planning on committing to the “Equality State” full time, she does say it’s ‘Ye’s dream to live there.

She and Jimmy Fallon also played a few funny rounds of “Show Me Your Phone,” during which private photos, Google searches, and more were revealed. Tune in to their interview and see what’s going on in Kim K.’s phone on the flip — Winnie Harlow also stops by to join.