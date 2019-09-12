Blessings: DJ Khaled And Wifey Nicole Tuck Expecting Child #2

DJ Khaled And Wife Nicole Tuck Expecting Child #2

Ever since DJ Khaled welcomed his son Ashad Khaled into the world, that has been in his focus in everything he does. From executive producing Khaled’s past few albums to gracing covers and Jordan deals, Khaled has had his son booked and busy.

According to Complex, the famous producer’s family is about to get a little bit bigger.

DjJKhaled and his wife Nicole Tuck are expecting child number 2 in the coming months. In true Khaled form, he broke the news on social media proclaiming “Another One”.

Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way.

After that blessing I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness.

Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy.

I’m feeling more inspired than ever now.





Congrats to DJ Khaled and Nicole, we can’t wait to see the work ethic that baby #2 comes out the womb with!