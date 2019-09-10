Koil Kween: Tracee Ellis Ross And Her Carefully Curated Mane Cover Essence Magazine’s Hair Issue 

Tracee Ellis Ross Covers Essence Magazine Hair Issue

Seriously though. Is there anything that Tracee Ellis Ross can’t do? The actress and CEO of Pattern Beauty graced the cover of Essence Magazine’s October Hair Issue and literally stopped the Internet with flawless flicks from the spread.

In the mag, Miss Ross: The Beauty Boss gushed about the new chapter in her life as the creator and founder of her very own Hair Care Company which celebrates the different curl patterns of naturalistas all over the globe.

“It’s called Pattern because it is about the magical patterns of our hair. I am launching a haircare line for curly, coily and tight, textured hair to empower people and meet the unmet needs of our community at a price point we can afford, because we know that we need a lot of product in all this hair.”

But just as the case is for most women of color, it was a long, hard journey for Tracee to embrace the beauty in her Blackness.

“It took me way longer than I wish it had. I’d catch glimpses of people who saw beauty in ways I had missed because of the blinders society gave me. Then one day I was watching a Nina Simone documentary and I thought: Wait. It should be her name next to the word “beauty.” Why was I sold the wrong vision? My heart knows that’s beauty.”

However, despite how long the journey to pride took, the Black-ish star has always been relatable and woke.

“A lot of people are awake right now, and thank God. I think I’m learning. I think I’m growing. There is a war that is happening, a fight for control over women’s bodies. Children in cages. Concentration camps in our country, right now. It keeps me up at night.”

We love of woke, inspiring CEO! Pattern Beauty Products are officially available for purchase at patternbeauty.com. Hit the flip for more Tracee Ellis Ross in Essence Magazine’s October Hair Issue.