Ballers Ballin’: Klay Thompson Vows To Donate 100% Of Proceeds From Celebrity Golf Tournament To Hurricane Dorian Relief

Klay Thompson Promises Donation To The Bahamas

On Friday, Golden State Warriors player Klay Thompson announced that the 100% of the proceeds raised during his foundation’s second annual celebrity golf tournament will go to the ongoing relief efforts that are already taking place in The Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian. On top of that, his foundation is also going to match the amount of money raised from the event to contribute to the donation.

“I am extremely saddened by the destruction of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. When my family and I started this foundation, a main goal was to support my father’s home country, a place that has many lasting memories for us.” Klay said in a statement along with his foundation’s announcement. “Now, they need our help more than ever. We will be focused on not only the short-term, but also the long-term relief, while working with local personnel to provide impactful support to the area and people in need.”

After posting the details about their upcoming donation on his Thompson Family Foundation website, Klay took to his personal Instagram page to write more about his intentions to help. Beyond talking about where the money will go, Thompson went on to condemn the Trump administration for their lack of assistance for The Bahamas during such a trying time.

“Shame on our current administration for not welcoming our Bahamian neighbors in their greatest time of need. I’ve been so lucky to visit my family in Nassau since childhood, and in those times I’ve seen countless Americans use the Bahamian islands as their playground for letting loose and vacationing. And now we turn our back on the people who welcomed us with open arms, when they’ve lost everything !? “

Good on Klay and his foundation for doing something to help our friends in need.