Look, Ma, No Handmaids: Kim Kardashian Laments The Kanye West Wants “No Help” Raising Their 4 Kids [Video]

Kim Kardashian Talks Kanye’s “No Help Kick” Regarding Their Children

Apparently, Kanye West wants Kim Kardashian to learn to take care of their children without “the help”. Conversely, Kim wants Kanye to learn that it’s a lot harder than he thinks to tend to four small mouths in the morning.

During her recent interview on The View, Kim shared some of the difficulties of Kanye’s “no help kick”.

Press play to hear what she had to say.

There are plenty of parents who do this on an everyday basis without a single nanny or grandparent. The K’s will be ok.