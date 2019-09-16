Mr. Chocolate Conundrum: Gizelle Bryant’s Back Booed Up With Jamal Bryant—& Shading ‘Not Important’ Phaedra Parks
Now, this is messy…
Gizelle Bryant Announces Jamal Bryant Reconciliation
Gizelle Bryant is back with her ex-husband and sending some shade towards his alleged ex. In case you were unaware, there was a salacious “Real Housewives of Atlanta” rumor that Phaedra Parks was cheating on her (now ex) husband Apollo Nida with a man named Mr. Chocolate. Apollo MESSILY spread the rumors himself and it was later alleged that Mr. Chocolate was Megachurch Pastor Jamal Bryant, the ex-husband of “Real Housewife of Potomac” Gizelle Bryant.
Fast forward to today and Gizelle was asked (again) about the Jamal Bryant Mr. Chocolate rumor and she kept it cute, kinda. Gizelle was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” Sunday and she told Andy Cohen that Jamal STILL denies ever dating Phaedra despite the RHOA star telling a different story.
“I thought it was funny, he denied it,” said Gizelle. “She said yes, he says no. She says yes [they dated] to her friends. I care nothing about Phaedra, she’s not important.”
Oop!
This all comes after Gizelle revealed during the “Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion that she and Jamal are back together. Mind you, Jamal most recently dated singer Tweet.
See Gizelle talk HER (alleged) Mr. Chocolate Jamal Bryant on the flip.
During the RHOP reunion, Gizelle told Andy Cohen that she and her megachurch Pastor ex-husband reconciled despite him cheating in their marriage.
“I am enjoying the pursuit and I am open,” said Gizelle “There’s nobody who knows me like that man.”
“I look back and I just feel like, nobody is what their mistakes are, I feel like he’s a different person, I’m a different person. So we’re baby-stepping, but we’re moving in a direction that we want to move into. And I do love when we’re all together as a family.”
Well, looks like all has been forgiven.
What do YOU think about Gizelle and Jamal Bryant reconciling???
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.