How You REALLY Doin’?! Is Wendy Williams’ Show Ending After Season 11?

Rumors Swirl That Wendy Williams’ Show Will End After Season 11

Rumors are swirling that Wendy Williams’ show is ending after its 11th season. The talk show host who excitedly told her studio audience this week that her show’s been renewed for an 11th season, might be preparing for her final go-round.

LoveBScott reports that Wendy’s next season could be her last. According to the site, after an “extremely difficult” season in the midst of Wendy’s unplanned hiatuses the show’s future is uncertain.

“This was an extremely difficult season to get through for the staff and Wendy herself, obviously. With the show’s renewal set to end after the 2019-2020 season, everyone thinks it’s the perfect time to say goodbye move on. Wendy has enough going on as it is and honestly no one, including Wendy, is sure she can even make it through season 11. Not to mention, advertisers consider her to be a ‘risk’ due to her unplanned hiatuses and extended breaks. It’s very likely the show won’t be back.”

If you can remember, Wendy went on several breaks this season to deal with medical issues. Many speculated however that she was off the air in connection with her husband’s infidelity and alleged love child with Sharina Hudson.

Interestingly enough, another source is echoing the rumors that Wendy’s show might very well be coming to a close.

Hit the flip.