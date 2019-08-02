How You REALLY Doin’?! Is Wendy Williams’ Show Ending After Season 11?
Rumors Swirl That Wendy Williams’ Show Will End After Season 11
Rumors are swirling that Wendy Williams’ show is ending after its 11th season. The talk show host who excitedly told her studio audience this week that her show’s been renewed for an 11th season, might be preparing for her final go-round.
LoveBScott reports that Wendy’s next season could be her last. According to the site, after an “extremely difficult” season in the midst of Wendy’s unplanned hiatuses the show’s future is uncertain.
“This was an extremely difficult season to get through for the staff and Wendy herself, obviously. With the show’s renewal set to end after the 2019-2020 season, everyone thinks it’s the perfect time to say goodbye move on. Wendy has enough going on as it is and honestly no one, including Wendy, is sure she can even make it through season 11. Not to mention, advertisers consider her to be a ‘risk’ due to her unplanned hiatuses and extended breaks. It’s very likely the show won’t be back.”
If you can remember, Wendy went on several breaks this season to deal with medical issues. Many speculated however that she was off the air in connection with her husband’s infidelity and alleged love child with Sharina Hudson.
Interestingly enough, another source is echoing the rumors that Wendy’s show might very well be coming to a close.
PageSix reports that Wendy’s staffers have trepidation about what might happen after season 11. According to the site, the “ups and downs” of the year have caused some staff members to look for employment elsewhere, just in case the daytime talk show should end.
“Staff are all celebrating what was one of the most difficult seasons over the 10 years of the show,” an insider exclusively told us, “because of Wendy’s health, rehab, her fractured shoulder, the sober-living facility, her husband’s infidelity … and the divorce announcement.
“They are all well aware that all they have is Season 11 left, that’s guaranteed, but until [production company] Debmar-Mercury announces that they are renewing additional seasons beyond the next season, some staff have begun searching for jobs,” the source said.
A spokesperson at “The Wendy Williams Show” is crying foul, however. The spokesperson told PageSix in a statement that there’s nothing going on with the staff—PageSix says they notably failed to acknowledge the show’s future beyond Season 11.
“Wendy and her staff are closer than ever,” the statement read. “Last night was a great celebration to wrap up the show’s 10th season and everyone is excited to come back for the 11th season on September 16.”
Wendy’s co-executive producer Suzanne Bass interestingly had this to say about the ups and downs of season 10.
Wendy “passed the mic” to Jerry O’Connell on her show this week.
