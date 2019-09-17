We’re Not Worthy: Beyoncé’s New ‘Making Of The Gift’ Doc Gave Us More Rumi And Sir & The Internet Is Shattered

Beyoncé Shows More Rumi And Sir

Beyoncé is back with yet another documentary, this time “Making The Gift,” an hour-long special that aired on ABC Monday night about the making of her monumental Lion King soundtrack. While the doc had some tremendous moments (Blue Ivy in the booth, y’all!), it was Rumi and Sir who stole the show from the very beginning.

Within the first five minutes of the doc, the twins were front and center kicking it with momma Bey and being absolutely adorable. The consensus is clear, too: they look just like Beyonce, who looks just like Tina. It’s uncanny.

Beyoncé with the twins, Rumi and Sir. 💕 pic.twitter.com/usmSI7XPNb — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) September 17, 2019

So let’s take a look at how Rumi and Sir stole the whole entire night and shattered the internet.