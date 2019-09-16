Mogul Bey: ABC & Beyoncé Partnering On ‘Making Of The Gift’ TV Special

ABC & Beyoncé Announce TV Special “Making Of The Gift”

Beyoncé has been blessing us so much this year, and at this point, we have to wonder what we did to deserve these gifts from the Queen herself. Earlier this year, she released her “Homecoming” documentary that came with a special look into the behind-the-scenes making of her historic Coachella 2018 performance. Later on in the year, the queen also played Nala in Disney’s The Lion King, which topped box offices for weeks. She even gave us new music in the form of the soundtrack for the movie entitled, The Gift.

Now, she’s taking it a step further and partnering with ABC to release “Making Of The Gift” to show what went down behind-the-scenes of this special album. The TV special will air on ABC on September 16th.

Take a sneak peek at what to expect down below: