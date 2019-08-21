Previous Lives: A History Of People Jay-Z And Beyonce (ALLEGEDLY) Dated Before Meeting Each Other
Jay-Z and Beyonce have seemingly been together since the dawn of time. They have been dating and/or married pretty much for the whole 21st century and will stay together forever at this rate. They’ve been together so long that the rest of the world forgets that they ever dated anyone else.
Well, we’re here to remind you of all the RUMORED and ALLEGED flings they had on their own. Take a look at the history of single Jay and Bey:
Lyndall Locke – Beyonce dated him in high school and HE CHEATED ON HER.
Carmen – Jay Z infamously rapped about being with Nas’ ex back in 2001
Mos Def – He and Beyonce were rumored to have had a short fling during their time filming Carmen: The Hip-Hopera
Karrine Steffans – She wrote about all the seedy details of Jay Z and her affair.
T-Boz – They allegedly dated briefly while he was on tour. Did you know that?
Charli Baltimore – Cam’Ron (so take it with a grain of salt) said Jay-Z stabbing Un was all about Charli Baltimore. Hm.
Marques Houston? – He was long-rumored to have had a short thing with Bey but it was never confirmed
Maia Campbell – Jay and Maia Campbell have been rumored to have linked up in the early 2000s or late 90s. Greatness.
Blu Cantrell – She only had one hit but she was always gorgeous. The two had a quick fling back in the day.
Rosario Dawson – The rumor is she dated How from 1997 to 2000 but that has mostly been scraped from the history books.
Aaliyah – Of course there was the thing with Jay and Aaliyah having been linked before she passed.
