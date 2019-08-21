Previous Lives: A History Of People Jay-Z And Beyonce (ALLEGEDLY) Dated Before Meeting Each Other

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 12

Beyonce and Jay Z attend London Lion King Premiere

Source: StillMoving For Disney / Getty

Jay-Z And Beyonce’s Previous Relationships

Jay-Z and Beyonce have seemingly been together since the dawn of time. They have been dating and/or married pretty much for the whole 21st century and will stay together forever at this rate. They’ve been together so long that the rest of the world forgets that they ever dated anyone else.

Well, we’re here to remind you of all the RUMORED and ALLEGED flings they had on their own. Take a look at the history of single Jay and Bey:

Lyndall Locke – Beyonce dated him in high school and HE CHEATED ON HER.

View this post on Instagram

😎😊

A post shared by Yasiin Bey (@mosdefc) on

Mos Def – He and Beyonce were rumored to have had a short fling during their time filming Carmen: The Hip-Hopera

View this post on Instagram

2009 modeling

A post shared by Karrine steffans (@karrinesteffans_) on

Karrine Steffans – She wrote about all the seedy details of Jay Z and her affair.

View this post on Instagram

#FusciaVibes #Tboz #TBeezy #TLC

A post shared by T-Boz (@therealtboz) on

T-Boz – They allegedly dated briefly while he was on tour. Did you know that?

Charli Baltimore

Source: DJDM / WENN

Charli Baltimore – Cam’Ron (so take it with a grain of salt) said Jay-Z stabbing Un was all about Charli Baltimore. Hm.

    Marques Houston? – He was long-rumored to have had a short thing with Bey but it was never confirmed

    View this post on Instagram

    😃 #atlanticstation

    A post shared by Maia Campbell (@maia_campbell) on

    Maia Campbell – Jay and Maia Campbell have been rumored to have linked up in the early 2000s or late 90s. Greatness.

    View this post on Instagram

    Me.

    A post shared by Blu Cantrell (@iamblucantrell) on

    Blu Cantrell – She only had one hit but she was always gorgeous. The two had a quick fling back in the day.

     

    Aaliyah – Of course there was the thing with Jay and Aaliyah having been linked before she passed.

