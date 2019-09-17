R.I.P. Legendary Journalist Cokie Roberts Dies At 75

Cokie Roberts Dies

Cokie Roberts, the legendary ABC News journalist, and political commentator has passed away. ABC News reports that Cokie passed away from breast cancer complications. She was 75-years-old.

“We will miss Cokie beyond measure, both for her contributions and for her love and kindness,” her family said in a statement.

Cokie named a “Living Legend” by the Library of Congress in 2008. She also won three Emmys and was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame and was cited by the American Women in Radio and Television as one of the 50 greatest women.

She is survived by her husband, fellow journalist Steven Roberts, her children, Lee and Rebecca and her six grandchildren.