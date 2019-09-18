Tekashi69 Is Apparently BIG Singing In Court And Twitter Has ALL The Jokes

Tekashi69 Dragged For Snitching

Life absolutely comes at you fast. Want proof? Just look at the saga of Tekashi69. The rapper was out here screaming all that gang s*** and now he’s taking the stand to avoid life in prison.

He showed secret handshakes, explained what Treyway meant and named names. He also had gems like this (via Complex): “I knew the formula was to repeat the gang image, promote it. That’s what people like.”

Tekashi is getting dragged across the internet for being a whole snitch who never should have tried out the whole gang thing to begin with. You hate to see it…