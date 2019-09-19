Tamar Vs. Loni Vol. 49: Twitter Is DRAGGING Tamar For THESE Comments About “The Real”
It’s been three years since Tamar Braxton‘s unceremonious exile from hit daytime TV show “The Real.” Since then, she’s been on quite a monster reality TV run, seemingly having moved on. The same could be said for The Real, as they’ve won daytime Emmy Awards and seem to be perfectly fine with their situation, too. Leave it up to Wendy Williams, though, to stir the pot.
On Wednesday’s show, she asked Tamar about her time on the show and she responded with this:
“Here’s the thing. I don’t want to be anybody’s marketing tool this season, no shade. I just wish everybody well and I feel like sometimes God has to move you out of situations before you become more toxic to yourself….What if I was in a situation where I’m doing ‘Braxton Family Values’ and very stressed and then I’m doing this other show where people are being catty behind my back. What kind of person would I be right now sitting on this couch? I wouldn’t be focused, I wouldn’t be ready for my transformation, I wouldn’t be ready for my elevation and that’s where I’ve gotta go. I’ve got to go up and up and up.”
This prompted a live response from Loni Love:
Tamar, then, took things to the next level by posting some hearsay about Loni being shady and allegedly trying to get her kicked off “The Real.”
“So I just found out Lonnie Love was writing letter to get you kicked off the show,” a mystery person allegedly texted Tamar. “She wrote the network.”
“Lol Lonnie was writing the network on you I’m hearing this story,” the person continued. Braxton responded, “I told everyone that it was her no one wanted to believe me.” The person on the other end claimed they “got confirmation” on Braxton’s beliefs, saying a “person who wrote and worked for her is spilling all the tea.”
Loni chimed in with this comment:
“Who writes letters? Who sent this? …let’s talk it out…stop going on every other show. You know you want to…and bring ya man!”
This all seems pretty, pretty nasty and only getting worse by the day.
“If you faithfully watched the REAL, you know EXACTLY why Tamar got fired & it has NOTHING to do w/ any of the girls at the table!”
“Tamar said she only go on shows with ratings….but the Real got an Emmy before Wendy so”
“It’s taking everything in my spirit for me not drag Tamar Braxton for that fatphobic post about Lonnie Love.”
“Tamar is a MESS! She is even a mess on the Braxton’s! She is straight up drama where ever she goes she gotta start something!”
“Tamar the instant Loni calls her a muppet”
“But when ppl said #Tamar looked like a muppet she was stressed. Video is childish I’m with #lonilove”
“Tamar will FOREVER be a BITTER person!!! She’s just like Wendy Williams they both have a lot to say about someone but when confronted about what they said are DEFENSIVE! Like if you didn’t open your big a** mouth maybe no one would have to respond to you!?”
“Y’all say The Real isn’t the same without Tamar but yet the show still has emmys, NAACP, and are nominated for a PCA without Tamar Braxtion. They going six seasons strong and their ratings are good. So I don’t know why y’all say the show isn’t the same when it’s better.”
“OMG Tamar is releasing receipts on why she left The Real😱😱😱, let’s get into it then”
“Tamar said she doesn’t wanna be #TheReal’s self promotion and Loni came for her saying they don’t need her…as if you weren’t tagging her all summer saying you’d like for her to be a guest. Lol you know that’d bring in hella views but keep acting brand new I guess 🥴”
“Tamar “I dont want to be anyone’s marketing tool”
Loni :”Tamar no one is using you as a marketing tool sweetie”
Also the Real”
