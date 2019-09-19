Tamar Vs. Loni Vol. 49: Twitter Is DRAGGING Tamar For THESE Comments About “The Real”

Tamar Vs. Loni Love

It’s been three years since Tamar Braxton‘s unceremonious exile from hit daytime TV show “The Real.” Since then, she’s been on quite a monster reality TV run, seemingly having moved on. The same could be said for The Real, as they’ve won daytime Emmy Awards and seem to be perfectly fine with their situation, too. Leave it up to Wendy Williams, though, to stir the pot.

On Wednesday’s show, she asked Tamar about her time on the show and she responded with this:

“Here’s the thing. I don’t want to be anybody’s marketing tool this season, no shade. I just wish everybody well and I feel like sometimes God has to move you out of situations before you become more toxic to yourself….What if I was in a situation where I’m doing ‘Braxton Family Values’ and very stressed and then I’m doing this other show where people are being catty behind my back. What kind of person would I be right now sitting on this couch? I wouldn’t be focused, I wouldn’t be ready for my transformation, I wouldn’t be ready for my elevation and that’s where I’ve gotta go. I’ve got to go up and up and up.”

This prompted a live response from Loni Love:

Tamar, then, took things to the next level by posting some hearsay about Loni being shady and allegedly trying to get her kicked off “The Real.”

“So I just found out Lonnie Love was writing letter to get you kicked off the show,” a mystery person allegedly texted Tamar. “She wrote the network.” “Lol Lonnie was writing the network on you I’m hearing this story,” the person continued. Braxton responded, “I told everyone that it was her no one wanted to believe me.” The person on the other end claimed they “got confirmation” on Braxton’s beliefs, saying a “person who wrote and worked for her is spilling all the tea.”

Loni chimed in with this comment:

“Who writes letters? Who sent this? …let’s talk it out…stop going on every other show. You know you want to…and bring ya man!”

This all seems pretty, pretty nasty and only getting worse by the day.