Mariah Huq On Headline Heat

Mariah Huq may be all beauty and brains, but that doesn’t mean she not equipped with a little bit of shade. The former TV host and creator of Bravo’s hit show Married To Medicine enjoys traveling with her children, expanding her Blackledeshi family, and telling it like it is, no matter who gets caught in the crossfire. Mariah recently stopped by to clear up some of the wildest headlines BOSSIP has written about her, and in true M2M fashion, she didn’t hold back one bit. She even got candid about her beef with Dr. Heavenly and soothing Dr. Jackie by sharing her own stories of infidelity.

“That was mistake number one for me. I was being transparent. But you can’t be transparent with people that don’t like you. Dr. Jackie don’t like me.”

What’s next for Mariah? She has her new Sip & Shop boutique in Georgia and other reality shows in the works. See what else Mrs. Huq had to say in the video above. Catch new episodes of Married to Medicine Sunday nights on Bravo.