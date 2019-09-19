It Was Only A Matter Of Time: Nike Has Officially Ended Their Endorsement Deal With Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown Is No Longer A Nike Athlete

Things are not looking good for Antonio Brown.

After first losing an endorsement deal with football helmet manufacturer Xenith in the wake of a federal lawsuit accusing him of assaulting and raping his personal trainer, another company has pulled their support of the baller: Nike.

On Thursday, The Boston Globe reported that AB no longer represents the world’s largest supplier and manufacturer of athletic shoes, apparel and other sports equipment. “Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete,” a company spokesperson told the newspaper.

Antonio Brown joined the Patriots on September 7 after being released by the Oakland Raiders. Just a few days later, Britney Taylor–Brown’s former trainer–filed a civil suit in U.S. District Court in Miami, accusing Brown of three incidents of sexual assault or rape in 2017 and 2018. Days after that lawsuit was filed, Xenith said it was ending its relationship with Brown, who had announced earlier in September he would wear the Xenith Shadow helmet this season.

And now, the most recent blow to Brown’s career is Nike pulling out of their endorsement deal with him.

Back in February before the Steelers traded AB to the Raiders, Nike sold a $100 “Nike Tech Trainer Antonio Brown” sneaker. The gold-trimmed shoe featured a pattern of Brown’s No. 84 and one of his phrases, “Business is Boomin,” on the tongue of the shoe. But as of Thursday morning, the shoe was no longer available on Nike’s website–Steelers and Raiders Brown jerseys were still available, though.