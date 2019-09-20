Ebro In The Morning: Stephen A. Smith Talks HBCU Initiative, Colin Kaepernick, Kevin Durant, And Much More [Video]

Stephen A. Smith On Ebro In The Morning

Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning got ahold of ESPN’s most loquacious linguist, Stephen A. Smith to talk about the biggest topics in sports including, Colin Kaepernick, Kevin Durants departure to Brooklyn, and the Yankees, Giants, and Jets.

Most importantly, SAS discusses his HBCU college fair that is a part of his larger nationwide HBCU initiative.

Press play to peep the conversation.

Stephen A. is a legend and should be respected as such.