Dracarys! Tiffany Cross Sets Fire To Donald Trump’s Whole Existence For Slandering Joy Ann Reid [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Tiffany Cross Claps Back At Donald Trump For Insulting Joy Ann Reid
Donald Trump has a long history of attacking Black people, especially Black women, from his trolling Twitter account.
Recently, Trump took aim at veteran MSNBC anchor Joy Ann Reid.
Tiffany Cross is having NONE of it. She responded in kind during her segment on The Grio’s DC360.
That ether. The s#!t that makes your soul burn slow.
