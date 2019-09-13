“Love & Marriage Huntsville” Exclusive: Martell Tries Dragging Marsau Into The Doghouse With Him As Melody Makes Divorce Plans! [VIDEO]

Things Are Getting Dicey For The Men On “Love & Marriage:Huntsville”

OWN’s hit reality show “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” has been very spicy for the second season — and not in a good way. If you haven’t been watching, Melody and Martell’s marriage is in serious jeopardy but now he’s making things messy for Marsau too! We got a hold of an exclusive clip of the men getting into it. Check it out below:

Whoa… Talk about drama!

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

Melody surprises her hairstylist friend when she tells her she is planning for divorce, and recalls kicking Martell out of the house. Martell has a different point of view of course, and tells his friend Neville that Melody gave him the option of moving upstairs instead of out of the house. He’s insistent upon saving his relationship with his family as the Holts promote their “Power Duo” cover issue of iPush magazine despite their personal issues. On the other side of town, Maurice and Kimmi talk about Monster coming for his visit for the summer. Maurice is hoping to get Monster full-time, but Kimmi isn’t sure Maurice has the time to commit to raising a young boy. Meanwhile, Kiuwha, Maurice’s ex-wife, is not on board with Monster moving in with Maurice which Kimmi understands from a mother’s perspective. Finally, a good college buddy of the guys, Ceddaric, tells Marsau that Martell is upset with him, and problems bubble to the surface when Martell accuses Marsau of infidelity. Marsau decides to get ahead of the rumor, and shocks LaTisha when he tells her that Martell has accused him of having twenty girlfriends.

Episode 110: Martell It Like It Is airs Saturday, September 14th at 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.