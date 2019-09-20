Sorry To This Man: 7 Lucrative Examples Of Celebrity Merch Done Right
Celebrity Merch Done Right
Let’s be honest — just because you’re a popular celebrity with hit song or social media influencer with a popular saying, doesn’t mean that merch is cool enough for fans to spend their hard earned coins on it. Besides, some of the stuff that famous folks pass off as merch is downright insulting, or just lame.
But for every wack piece of merch, there’s a fire one selling out like hot cakes. Seeing celebs and listening to their music is damn near free now, so it’s only right that we support their products — the good, relatable, funny stuff at least. Like Keke Palmer‘s “Sorry To This Man” T-Shirts! We could all use one of those.
There are very few examples of celebrities merch being just right. Something that’s dope, creative, archival and inspirational to the consumer in some way. Hit the flip for all the times celebs got it right when it comes to their merch.
Travis Scott- Astroworld Hats & Hoodies
Beyonce- Homecoming Hoodies & Tees
View this post on Instagram
Monday… post @coachella . I cried with The Weeknd! And crossed the burning sands at #beychella 😹✊🏾 . I am sad, yet inspired! I refuse to remove my #coachella armband until I am moved to do otherwise! @beyonce and @theweeknd really and truly inspired me beyond belief. But the highlight was hanging with my cousin Kristie (thanks to Aunt @rosalindbatiste ). . I will be uploading details of this experience onto #YouTube tomorrow evening! #staytunedformore . #whenyouknowbetteryoudobetter #livelifetothefullest #familyfirst #beinspired #mybeautifultwistedfantasy #ravesarelife #liveyourbestlife #positivevibesonly #findpeopletoinspireyou #houstonblogger #beychellamerch #beychellapopupshop #beyonce #theweeknd
Teyana Taylor – K.T.S.E. Merch
View this post on Instagram
NEW YOUTUBE ▶️ VIDEO “𝐓𝐄𝐘𝐀𝐍𝐀 𝐓𝐀𝐘𝐋𝐎𝐑 “𝐊𝐓𝐒𝐄” 𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐂𝐇 𝐋𝐎𝐎𝐊𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐊 / 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐑𝐓 𝐎𝐔𝐓𝐅𝐈𝐓 𝐇𝐀𝐔𝐋” ⚡️𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙠 𝙄𝙣 𝘽𝙞𝙤 ⚡️ ⠀ SUBSCRIBE- LIKE-COMMENT ⠀ ⠀ @teyanataylor ⠀ ⠀ #mensfashion #teyanataylor #ktse #youtuber #menslookbook #fashionhaul #ktsemerch #ktseonaislevii #streetweardaily #fashionyoutuber #youtubecreator #youtubechannel #streetfashion #mensstyle #justhypeofficial #asosmen #sfaf1
Kanye West- Life Of Pablo “Donda” Tees
Drake- Scorpion Merch + OVO Gear
View this post on Instagram
Now you can personalize Drake's 'Scorpion' jacket. In line with @champagnepapi 's recent chart-topping album drop – Scorpion, Drizzy made available a customizable official tour jacket for fans at USD150. Cop it now at shop.drakeofficial.com #MusicMonday #Drake #scorpion #drakemusic #champagnepapi #CultureGroup #scorpionmerch Picture c/o Drake IG
Chance The Rapper – Chance “3” Hats
View this post on Instagram
SOLD OUT. Keeping the Chance pattern continuous here's our second colorway of the Chance Three caps! Chance wore the same colorway when he went to the Grammys. Official Merchandise from Chance the Rapper. Php4000. DM for further inquiries. #chancetherapper #caps #hats #chancethree #chitown #merchandise #official #merch #neweera #hypebeast #streetstyle #streetwear #manila #philippinesellers
Continue Slideshow
Nicki Minaj- “Nicki Stopped My Bag” Merch
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.