Here’s What Happened When Tristan Thompson Posted & Deleted Khloe K. Thirst On Instagram

Tristan walking back into the Kardashian house after Khloe takes him back……again pic.twitter.com/pv25WIQ5YM — Pansexual BBW (@EndangeredThot) September 23, 2019

Tristan Thompson Posts & Deletes Khloe K. Comment

Just when you think Tristan & Khloe are D O N E another storyline pops up in one of Hollyweird’s most delicious guilty pleasure sagas that took YET ANOTHER toxic twist this past weekend.

Mmhmm, a manipulative twist on Instagram where Tristan posted and deleted a thirsty comment on Khloe K’s page like no one could possibly see it and stirred up even more Kardashain Khaos across the internet.

Me everytime Khloe takes Tristan back pic.twitter.com/k5tTyAanlX — Pansexual BBW (@EndangeredThot) September 22, 2019

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Tristan’s post and delete on the flip.