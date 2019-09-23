No Backsies! Triflin’ Tristan Thompson Posts And Deletes Sweet Message To Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian’s Ex Posts And Deletes Compliment, Kylie Says She Believed Jordyn/Tristan Incident Had To Happen

The latest episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” hinged around a huge argument between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick and Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble based on Gamble’s ideas about how Penelope Disick should be disciplined, but there was a really key scene in the episode where Khloé Kardashian has a one on one with Kylie Jenner about Kylie’s bestie Jordyn trying to have a talk about the whole tryst with Tristan Thompson.

We’re totally on the same page as Kylie – who feels that the entire incident NEEDED to happen – to help her and Jordyn flourish in their lives separately and — while Kylie doesn’t say it — perhaps to put an end to Khloe’s relationship with her dirty dogging baby daddy Thompson… Speaking of WHOM – Thompson showed he’s still “Keeping Up” with Khloé over the weekend when he commented “Perfection,” along with a heart-eye emoji on Khloé’s post where she channels Anna Nicole Smith.

She does look nice right? Well Tristan ended up deleting the comment, but it’s no secret he’s still been at Khloé to let him back in. Stay strong sis!

Hit the flip for some True preciousness.