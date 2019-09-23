Countdown: Erica Mena And Safaree Samuels Hint That Their Wedding Day Is Near

Erica Mena And Safaree Preparing To Jump The Broom Soon

Wedding bells will be ringing much sooner than later for Mr. and Mrs. Samuels. Both Erica Mena and fiance Safaree are hinting that the big day is coming up. Despite some Safaree cheating allegations over the summer it seems like the couple is ready to make their love last forever, under God.

On Instagram, Erica says there’s “so little time” left to get together the details of her wedding day.

We told you before that Safaree and Erica started a couple’s channel on youtube called “She’s Crazy, I’m Not” and on the channel, the couple says their day is “coming up soon for sure.”

It’s unknown if the matrimony-dom will be televised but we do know that both Erica and Safaree were invited back to “Love and Hip Hop New York” to film, congratulations and good luck in advance to them!

Hit the flip to see how Safaree surprised Erica with a pre-wedding day gift for their marital home.