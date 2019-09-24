Preciousness Personified: Lenny Kravitz Surprises This Seriously Talented 5-Year-Old Drummer [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Lenny Kravitz Surprises Justin Wilson II On The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The last time 5-year-old Justin Wilson II was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he impressed viewers with his amazing drumming talents to the tune of Lenny Kravitz’s hit, “Fly Away.” This time, Ellen had a special surprise for Justin as he performed “Are You Gonna Go My Way” with his rock idol coming out to surprise him.
Find a more precious video, I dare you!
