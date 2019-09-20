A.B. = Asinine Baller: Antonio Brown Sent “Intimidating” Group Texts To Sexual Harassment Accuser, NFL Responds

Antonio Brown Sent Threatening Text Messages To Sexual Harassment Accuser

Antonio Brown is a world-class athlete and a top-shelf d**khead. Yesterday we reported that Nike has ended their business arrangement with him in the wake of sexual assault and harassment allegations and today news about Brown

According to a report in Sports Illustrated, on Wednesday night, Brown *allegedly* sent intimidating and harassing group text messages to the unnamed woman who was hired to paint his home and subsequently fired when she did not reciprocate his sexual advances.

The woman and her lawyer, Lisa J. Banks, sent screenshots of the text messages to the NFL yesterday.

On Wednesday night, the woman says, she received a group text message that appeared to come from the same phone number Brown provided to her in 2017. The text chain, with four other phone numbers on it, included photos of her and her children, with the person she believes is Brown encouraging others in the group to investigate the woman. The texter accused the artist of fabricating her account of the 2017 incident for cash. (In her letter to the league, the woman’s attorney repeated that the artist is not seeking remuneration from Brown in connection with the alleged incident.) The texter described the artist as a “super broke girl” and asked someone he refers to as “Eric B” to “look up her background history.” He then sent a screenshot of an Instagram photo she had posted showing the faces of her young children, adding “those her kids… she’s awful broke clearly.”

SI authenticated the text and verified that they came from the same phone number that Antonio Brown Instagram DM’ed the woman back in 2017 when he first hired her. To make matters worse, Antonio’s stupid a$$ included his lawyer, Darren Heitner, in the group text! Heitner claims he did NOT advise his client to contact his accuser.

Banks immediately contacted the NFL to notify them that Brown was “in violation of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy” and they responded almost immediately:

“Our client … is understandably frightened by these text messages, which are clearly intended to threaten and intimidate her,” the lawyer wrote. “While she certainly qualifies as a ‘starving artist,’ she has never approached Mr. Brown, nor will she, about seeking money to compensate her for his sexual misconduct, contrary to his allegations in the text messages.”

Within an hour the league had scheduled a phone call between the lawyer and their investigators.

The sexual assault allegations might not have been enough for the league or the Patriots to pull Brown off the field, but proof of intimidating an accuser might certainly be enough to end AB’s season.

We will update this story as more information as it becomes available.