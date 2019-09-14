London On Da Track Blasted By TWO Baby Mamas After He Affirms His Urge To Knock Up Singer Summer Walker
Two Of London On Da Tracks Baby Mamas Allege He’s An Ain’t Isht Daddy
Messy.
Music producer London On Da Track thought he was flattering by proclaiming his urge to knock up his current lady Summer Walker, but that backed fired. Now, TWO of the mothers of his existing kids are calling him out for not being present.
London posted a coupled-up photo of him and Summer Walker. Smitten, the father of three kids already wrote in the caption,
“we could go half on a baby ?? on purpose ?”
As soon as the post went up, DayyBella, the mother ofLondon’sfour-month-old son called him out for allegedly not taking care of the kids he has now. In a comment she said:
“Meanwhile he don’t take care of the ones he got.”
Yikes! DayyBella shared pictures of her and London’s newborn just last month.
Unfortunately, the mom of London’s fresh newborn wasn’t the only baby mama to pull his card. But there’s at least ONE other baby mama coming to his defense.
Hit the flip for more.
As we said, Dayybella who is pictured below, wasn’t the only mother claiming that London is an absentee father. Scroll down.
London’s new GF Summer Walker argued publically with another woman Eboni, who is Mom to his daughter and Paris. Eboni posted a screenshot of DMs between them. In the messages, the singer threatens to FIGHT Eboni.
Click HERE to see them.
Yikes! In his defense, a third and final baby mama says the other two women making claims are just jealous of his new relationship…
Whew, chile. Thoughts?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.