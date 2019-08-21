Hello Summer: Nicole Murphy Is Back On IG Posting Her Bawdy…Is She Forgiven?
Nicole Murphy Is Back
Nicole Murphy has had the longest summer ever. Can’t feel bad for her, though. Nobody told her to go around kissing up on a married Antoine Fuqua. She’s stayed low for the most part since then, but she popped up on IG recently to show off that bawdy. She is definitely a fine a$$ woman and decided to remind us.
Take a look at more of her putting that bawdy out there as the scandals were piling up.
View this post on Instagram
#repost @claudiajordan ・・・ Tomorrow morning my girl @nikimurphy is coming to hang out with me and co-host The All New Morning Rush starting at 6am CST! Make sure you tune in on 105.7 in Dallas or listen online at KRNB.com or download the Smooth R&B 105.7 app and find out about her Dallas connection and to hear what’s she’s got going on in the Metroplex!!🔥
View this post on Instagram
51 years old & I have 5 beautiful children. I’ve always made it a point to workout and take care of my body. I want you ladies out there to know just because you have children you don’t have to give up on yourself. Take time to love yourself as well.. download my workout app so I can help you get in shape. NicoleMurphyfitness.com #nevertoolate #stayinshape #body #nicolemurphy #nicolemurphyfitness #health -photo by @krishphotos Jewelry by @flpbynicolemurphy #zobela #zobelabynm #zobelabynicolemurphy
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.