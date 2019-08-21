Hello Summer: Nicole Murphy Is Back On IG Posting Her Bawdy…Is She Forgiven?

Nicole Murphy Is Back

Nicole Murphy has had the longest summer ever. Can’t feel bad for her, though. Nobody told her to go around kissing up on a married Antoine Fuqua. She’s stayed low for the most part since then, but she popped up on IG recently to show off that bawdy. She is definitely a fine a$$ woman and decided to remind us.

Take a look at more of her putting that bawdy out there as the scandals were piling up.