Hello Summer: Nicole Murphy Is Back On IG Posting Her Bawdy…Is She Forgiven?

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 13

Los Angeles Premiere of "What's My Name | Muhammad Ali" from HBO

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Nicole Murphy Is Back

Nicole Murphy has had the longest summer ever. Can’t feel bad for her, though. Nobody told her to go around kissing up on a married Antoine Fuqua. She’s stayed low for the most part since then, but she popped up on IG recently to show off that bawdy. She is definitely a fine a$$ woman and decided to remind us.

Take a look at more of her putting that bawdy out there as the scandals were piling up.

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    Love these in blk & white. #nicolemurphy #thailand

    A post shared by Nicole Murphy (@nikimurphy) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Paradise 💜💜 #nicolemurphy #thailand

    A post shared by Nicole Murphy (@nikimurphy) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.