Princely Preciousness: Prince Harry And Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex Bring Baby Archie To Meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Baby Archie Makes First Public Appearance In South Africa During Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Royal Trip

There HE is! Baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor! The Royals are visiting South Africa until October 2nd and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) brought their four-month-old son Archie to meet the Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa on their third day in the country. So cute right?

The royals shared about their visit with the legendary South African icon on their shared Instagram account.

The Archbishop was clearly very taken with Baby Archie, and vice versa.

The couple have a real connection to the continent, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle voyaging to Botswana early in their relationship. Markle also didn’t hesitate to speak about her heritage while in Cape Town. On the royal family’s first day in the country, they visited the Justice Desk Initiative, which works to educate and empower people to combat poverty and unemployment. Markle, wore a Mayamiko dress for that visit (the sustainable brand sources materials from local markets Malawi) and told the crowd:

“May I just say that while I am here with my husband, as a member of the royal family, I want you to know that for me I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color and as your sister.”

Yassssssssssss Sis!!!

For those of you wondering, baby Archie wore H&M overalls for his first public appearance. Cute right? Meghan and Archie will be with Harry in South Africa until October 2nd, then he’ll travel separately to Angola, Malawi and Botswana.

Check out more precious pictures below:

