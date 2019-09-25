Princely Preciousness: Prince Harry And Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex Bring Baby Archie To Meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu
There HE is! Baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor! The Royals are visiting South Africa until October 2nd and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) brought their four-month-old son Archie to meet the Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa on their third day in the country. So cute right?
Arch meets Archie! This morning The Duke and Duchess were honoured to introduce their son Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka. The Archbishop, a globally respected figure in anti-apartheid movement, is one of the world’s great champions of equality, and has spent his life tirelessly battling injustice. Their Royal Highnesses have joined The Archbishop and Thandeka to learn more about the work of The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, and see first-hand how they are focussing on global awareness of the critical issues affecting the world. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ Reuters
The royals shared about their visit with the legendary South African icon on their shared Instagram account.
The Archbishop was clearly very taken with Baby Archie, and vice versa.
The couple have a real connection to the continent, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle voyaging to Botswana early in their relationship. Markle also didn’t hesitate to speak about her heritage while in Cape Town. On the royal family’s first day in the country, they visited the Justice Desk Initiative, which works to educate and empower people to combat poverty and unemployment. Markle, wore a Mayamiko dress for that visit (the sustainable brand sources materials from local markets Malawi) and told the crowd:
“May I just say that while I am here with my husband, as a member of the royal family, I want you to know that for me I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color and as your sister.”
Yassssssssssss Sis!!!
For those of you wondering, baby Archie wore H&M overalls for his first public appearance. Cute right? Meghan and Archie will be with Harry in South Africa until October 2nd, then he’ll travel separately to Angola, Malawi and Botswana.
Check out more precious pictures below:
Hit the flip for more from the trip
👋🏻 South Africa 🇿🇦 • After months of planning, Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in South Africa today for their official Royal Tour of Southern Africa – focusing on community, grassroots leadership, women’s and girls’ rights, mental health, HIV/AIDS and the environment. Their first stop was to the incredible Justice Desk Project which works to make women and children safer in Nyanga. It’s an issue of vital importance in South Africa and across the globe, their Royal Highnesses wanted to learn first-hand about the issues people face and the work being done on the ground. One of the workshops Their Royal Highnesses saw was the Mbokodo project which provides self-defense classes and female empowerment workshops to young girls who are overcoming major traumas. This project's powerful motto is "wathint' abafazi wathint' imbokodo" which means "you strike a woman; you strike a rock" • “And just on one personal note, may I just say that while I am here with my husband as a member of The Royal Family, I want you to know that for me I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of colour and as your sister.” – The Duchess of Sussex • @TheJusticeDesk Project is supported by the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust and works with community leaders in Nyanga, with the firm belief that if you can change the mindset of a community, you can change the mindset of a country. #SussexRoyalTour #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️PA images / SussexRoyal – video SussexRoyal
We love that the Duke and Duchess make it a priority to post about the family’s happenings even while traveling. Their IG account has been on top of every move.
The second half of Day one for #SussexRoyalTour brought Their Royal Highnesses to The District Six Museum and the Homecoming Centre who are re-building their local community in Cape Town. The Duke and Duchess had a first hand look and understanding of how much of this diverse community was destroyed, with people subjected to forced relocation during the apartheid era. At the Homecoming centre The Duke and Duchess were treated to food cooked by local women that showcased the wonderful variety of recipes – and the importance of cooking to bring communities together – a topic The Duchess feels strongly about (just like Together, the cookbook from the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen which The Duchess supported this time last year). • Their Royal Highnesses have had an amazing first day in South Africa and are incredibly grateful for the wonderful welcome they have received. Thank You! Stay tuned for more updates and behind the scenes moments on tour! #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ SussexRoyal / Omid Scobie / PA images
Day two of #SussexRoyalTour is underway, and The Duke and Duchess have joined young South Africans and @WavesForChange to focus on mental health and take part in ‘surf therapy’. • Hundreds of young people from Cape Town’s townships meet every week at Monwabisi beach to surf, but also share stories with mentors and talk through the daily challenges they face. Their Royal Highnesses were able to hear how the sessions are building trust, confidence, and belonging, and they also got to join in as children took part in ‘power hand’, which teaches them how to keep calm down reflect on strengths. While on the beach The Duke and Duchess met @TheLunchBoxFund – which was one of the charities they nominated to benefit from donations following the birth of their son, Archie. Almost 30,000 meals are provided by the charity every day across South Africa, including for three @WavesForChange projects. And before they left The Duke and Duchess joined the Commonwealth Litter Programme (CLiP) – which was teaching the surfers about the impact of plastic waste on the ocean. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ photos EMPICS / PA images / SussexRoyal
We also love that there is such a complete breakdown of their movements. The photos are so beautiful.
Happy Heritage Day South Africa! 🇿🇦 • Today we are celebrating the great diversity of cultures, beliefs and traditions that make up the rainbow nation. Bo Kaap streets filled with colour and music while Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed to one of the most vibrant neighbourhoods in Cape Town. The area has seen inter-community tension rise over the last few years, yet days like today show how faith, traditions, food and music bring people together, and celebrate the things that unite each and every one of us. The Duke and Duchess are so happy to have been invited to the festivities in Bo Kaap today, and were overwhelmed by the amazing welcome. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ photos PA images / SussexRoyal
The Royal visit was perfect timing because Heritage Day was this week in South Africa.
More images from Heritage Day in Bo Kaap. As part of their visit, Their Royal Highnesses visited the Auwal Mosque – the first and oldest Mosque in South Africa. Standing as a symbol of the freedom of former slaves to worship, the Mosque hosts events with Muslim, Christian and Jewish young leaders, and encourages friendship and understanding between South Africa's varied communities. The Duke and Duchess also got to view the first known manuscript of the Qu’ran in Africa, drafted by Tuan Guru from memory, whilst he was imprisoned on Robben Island. ••• Heritage Day celebrated the great diversity of cultures, beliefs and traditions that make up the rainbow nation. Bo Kaap streets filled with colour and music while Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed to one of the most vibrant neighbourhoods in Cape Town. The area has seen inter-community tension rise over the last few years, yet days like today show how faith, traditions, food and music bring people together, and celebrate the things that unite each and every one of us. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ Shutterstock / PA images
Their Royal Highnesses visited the Auwal Mosque – the first and oldest Mosque in South Africa.
More from Heritage Day in Bo Kaap! In amongst the beautiful colour of the Bo Kaap houses, Shamielah Samsodian and her family also opened their doors to the Duke and Duchess, welcoming them into their home to share stories – and importantly – share their food. Happy Heritage Day! ••• Heritage Day celebrated the great diversity of cultures, beliefs and traditions that make up the rainbow nation. Bo Kaap streets filled with colour and music while Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed to one of the most vibrant neighbourhoods in Cape Town. The area has seen inter-community tension rise over the last few years, yet days like today show how faith, traditions, food and music bring people together, and celebrate the things that unite each and every one of us. The Duke and Duchess are so happy to have been invited to the festivities in Bo Kaap today, and were overwhelmed by the amazing welcome. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Video ©️SussexRoyal
Here’s a video from heritage day. Dope right?
Some behind the scenes moments from yesterday! The Duke of Sussex, Captain General of the Royal Marines, hit the water with the Cape Town Maritime Police Unit and members of the British Royal Marines, joining their patrols to tackle the illegal wildlife trade. More to come later today as The Duke and Duchess continue their tour in Capetown! #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Video ©️SussexRoyal
The Duke got out on the water in Capetown. He seems so at ease, probably thanks to his military training.
Ladies who launch! This afternoon in the Woodstock district of Cape Town, The Duchess of Sussex joined inspiring female entrepreneurs who shared their passion for ideas, technology and making a positive social impact. Each of the women shared amazing stories of how they started in business, the journey they’ve been on – successes and struggles – but also their ambitions for the future. Female empowerment and championing women’s rights is a key focus for The Duchess. By taking small actions we can make a big difference. Thank you to the inspiring women The Duchess met today, who are setting this example every day through their dedication and determination. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica Photo ©️ PA images / Sussex Royal
The Duchess of Sussex is serious about women’s empowerment and has been since BEFORE meeting her Prince!
