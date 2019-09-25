Princely Preciousness: Prince Harry And Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex Bring Baby Archie To Meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 8

Archie, the son of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex makes first public appearance in South Africa

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Baby Archie Makes First Public Appearance In South Africa During Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Royal Trip

There HE is! Baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor! The Royals are visiting South Africa until October 2nd and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) brought their four-month-old son Archie to meet the Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa on their third day in the country. So cute right?

The royals shared about their visit with the legendary South African icon on their shared Instagram account.

The Archbishop was clearly very taken with Baby Archie, and vice versa.

Archie, the son of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex makes first public appearance in South Africa

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

The couple have a real connection to the continent, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle voyaging to Botswana early in their relationship. Markle also didn’t hesitate to speak about her heritage while in Cape Town. On the royal family’s first day in the country, they visited the Justice Desk Initiative, which works to educate and empower people to combat poverty and unemployment. Markle, wore a Mayamiko dress for that visit (the sustainable brand sources materials from local markets Malawi) and told the crowd:

“May I just say that while I am here with my husband, as a member of the royal family, I want you to know that for me I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color and as your sister.”

Yassssssssssss Sis!!!

Archie, the son of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex makes first public appearance in South Africa

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

For those of you wondering, baby Archie wore H&M overalls for his first public appearance. Cute right? Meghan and Archie will be with Harry in South Africa until October 2nd, then he’ll travel separately to Angola, Malawi and Botswana.

Check out more precious pictures below:

Hit the flip for more from the trip

View this post on Instagram

👋🏻 South Africa 🇿🇦 • After months of planning, Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in South Africa today for their official Royal Tour of Southern Africa – focusing on community, grassroots leadership, women’s and girls’ rights, mental health, HIV/AIDS and the environment. Their first stop was to the incredible Justice Desk Project which works to make women and children safer in Nyanga. It’s an issue of vital importance in South Africa and across the globe, their Royal Highnesses wanted to learn first-hand about the issues people face and the work being done on the ground. One of the workshops Their Royal Highnesses saw was the Mbokodo project which provides self-defense classes and female empowerment workshops to young girls who are overcoming major traumas. This project's powerful motto is "wathint' abafazi wathint' imbokodo" which means "you strike a woman; you strike a rock" • “And just on one personal note, may I just say that while I am here with my husband as a member of The Royal Family, I want you to know that for me I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of colour and as your sister.” – The Duchess of Sussex • @TheJusticeDesk Project is supported by the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust and works with community leaders in Nyanga, with the firm belief that if you can change the mindset of a community, you can change the mindset of a country. #SussexRoyalTour #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️PA images / SussexRoyal – video SussexRoyal

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

We love that the Duke and Duchess make it a priority to post about the family’s happenings even while traveling. Their IG account has been on top of every move.

View this post on Instagram

The second half of Day one for #SussexRoyalTour brought Their Royal Highnesses to The District Six Museum and the Homecoming Centre who are re-building their local community in Cape Town. The Duke and Duchess had a first hand look and understanding of how much of this diverse community was destroyed, with people subjected to forced relocation during the apartheid era. At the Homecoming centre The Duke and Duchess were treated to food cooked by local women that showcased the wonderful variety of recipes – and the importance of cooking to bring communities together – a topic The Duchess feels strongly about (just like Together, the cookbook from the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen which The Duchess supported this time last year). • Their Royal Highnesses have had an amazing first day in South Africa and are incredibly grateful for the wonderful welcome they have received. Thank You! Stay tuned for more updates and behind the scenes moments on tour! #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ SussexRoyal / Omid Scobie / PA images

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678
    Categories: Babies, Celebrity Seeds, Coupled Up

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.