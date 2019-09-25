QUEEN Naomi Campbell Casually Slays The Runway With A Calm, Captivating Catwalk Strut For YSL [Video]

Naomi Campbell Stuns During YSL SS20 Fashion Show

Just after Jennifer Lopez slayed our entire lives in the Versace dress that literally launched Google Images, Naomi Campbell followed up with an assist, sis. The runway QUEEN walked in the Saint Laurent SS20 show and absolutely, indubitably killed sh*t.

Just before the show, Naomi hit Instagram to thank the late and legendary Laurent for showing love from the very beginning.

“Mr. Yves Saint Laurent you believed in me and stood by my side when I needed it most!!,” she wrote on Instagram. “Grateful for you and for all the memories we’ve made together over the years.. Kind hearted, creative genius and fashion visionary!! We miss you dearly 🙏🏾”

Watch footage of Naomi working it in black sequin below. Like fine wine, y’all… like fine wine.