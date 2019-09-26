Put On Blast: Whistleblower Complaint Against Donald Trump’s Shady Ukrainian Call Declassified And Released

Whistleblower Complaint Against Donald Trump Released To Public

This has already been a historic week in American politics, but today the s#!t has really about to hit the fan.

According to NBCNews, the whistleblower complaint against Donald Trump for his quid pro quo-y conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been released to the public and oh, BOY.

You should REALLY read the whole thing for yourself HERE, but we’ll run down the highlights via CNN.

In the course of my official duties, I have received information from multiple U.S. Government offcials that the President of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election. This interference includes, among other things, pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the President’s main domestic political rivals. The President’s personal lawyer, Mr. Rudolph Giuliani, is a central figure in this effort. Attorney General Barr appears to be involved as well.

It’s bigger than Trump, Giuliani, Barr, and others likely helped cover this up.

The White House officials who told me this information were deeply disturbed by what had transpired in the phone call. They told me that there was already a discussion ongoing with White House lawyers about how to treat the call because of the likelihood, in the officials retelling, that they had witnessed the President abuse his office for personal gain.

So people at the White House KNEW that what they heard Trump say on the phone was a problem. Interesting. What happens next?

In the days following the phone call, I learned from multiple US. officials that senior White House officials had intervened to lock down? all records of the phone call, especially the official word-for-word transcript of the call that was produced as is customary by the White House Situation Room. This set of actions underscored to me that White House officials understood the gravity of what had transpired in the call. White House officials told me that they were directed by White House lawyers to remove the electronic transcript from the computer system in which such transcripts are typically stored for coordination, finalization, and distribution to Cabinet level officials.

Imagine that. White House staff knew that what Trump had done was a violation and tried to cover up to save him.

Now look at ’em.

Ball’s in the Democrats’ court. What will they do? We’ll find out soon enough.