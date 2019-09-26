Delivering Soon: Peep The Trailer For Danielle Brooks’ Netflix Family Series “A Little Bit Pregnant” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Danielle Brooks Netflix Family Series ‘A Little Bit Pregnant’
Netflix has partnered with Danielle Brooks to present her new family series entitled A Little Bit Pregnant.
Today we get the first taste of exactly what we will see on the show and honestly, it looks very festive and very Black. We’re sold.
Press play on the trailer below and let us know if you’re sold too.
Well?
