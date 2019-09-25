“This Ain’t ‘The Voice’ Muhf***a!” The Official Trailer For NETFLIX’s Competition Show “Rhythm + Flow” Is Here [VIDEO]

NETFLIX Trailer For “Rhythm + Flow” Reveals Snippets From Auditions

“This ain’t ‘The Voice’ motherf****” Snoop Dogg exclaims at the end of the trailer for Netflix’s highly anticipated upcoming competition show “Rhythm + Flow.” Netflix just dropped the two minute clip, which features Cardi B, Chance The Rapper and T.I. as judges with guest appearances from a wide array of accomplished artists. Check it out below:

Starting October 9, new episodes of Rhythm + Flow will roll out each Wednesday, with different phases of the competition featured across 10 hour-long episodes:

Week 1 (Wednesday, October 09): The Auditions (episodes 1-4)

Week 2 (Wednesday, October 16): Cyphers, Rap Battles & Music Videos (episodes 5-7)

Week 3 (Wednesday, October 23): Samples, Collaborations & Finale (episodes 8-10)

If you don’t already know how the show works, Rhythm + Flow is Netflix’s first music competition show, featuring judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip “T.I.” Harris who are in search of the next hip hop star . The series brings together industry legends across a multi-city search in hip hop epicenters Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Chicago, to find raw talent and help undiscovered artists pursue their come up.

The lineup for guest talent is pretty tremendous. Expect appearances from Snoop Dogg, Quavo, Fat Joe, Anderson .Paak, Royce da 5’9,” Nipsey Hussle, Big Boi, Killer Mike, Twista, Lupe Fiasco, Jadakiss, Ebro, Miguel, Teyana Taylor, Jhené Aiko, Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Khaled, Smack, King Los, Sounwave, Hit-Boy, London on da Track, Tay Keith, Denaro Love, Off-the-Wall, Kal Banx, G-Dav, John Legend, DJ Hed, DJ Oreo, DJ Scratch, DJ Holiday, Charm La’Donna and Adam Blackstone.

The show is the result of a team effort by Gaspin Media, Jesse Collins Entertainment, and Get Lifted Film Co, with Jeff Gaspin for Gaspin Media; Jesse Collins for Jesse Collins Entertainment; Nikki Boella; John Legend, Mike Jackson, and Ty Stiklorius for Get Lifted Film Co.; Jeff Pollack; Cardi B; Chance the Rapper; and Tip “T.I.” Harris executive producing.

Will you be watching?