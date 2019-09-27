Peach Passed: Shamari Devoe Is Not On #RHOA Season 12 And Twitter’s Reacting
Shamari Devoe Not On RHOA
We are on the precipice of the newest season of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The faves are back. The classics are back. The baes are back. However, one person was conspicuous by her absence. That would be Shamari Devoe. She’s no longer on the show and there’s a lot of speculation as to why.
According to Shamari, she chose not to be on the show. That didn’t convince the internet at all, who still thinks she either got kicked off or not renewed.
Marlo Hampton messily spread rumors that Shamari was given the boot—but we hope that’s not true.
Tons of people will miss her fun antics this season— will you?
“It’s almost like Shamari didn’t exist at all? EEEEK #RHOA 🍑”
“They all look STUNNING. I’m excited to Kenya back, but absolutely sad that Shamari doesn’t have a peach anymore. She was a spitfire who I think would have gotten along with Kenya very well. #RHOA”
“Shamari DeVoe had NO business on #RHOA She did not come prepared. But I hope new music is on the way”
“No Shamari 😮🤭 her and Phaedra would have been the ultimate combination #RHOA”
“Shamari was soooo drunk and boring on #RHOA. Whew I couldn’t WAIT for her to be axed. She had nothing to bring or contributors the group and she threw up in someone’s house on someone’s foot. She should’ve been done then”
“I was watching the trailer and checking out the cast pic and it took me like an hour to realise Shamari wasn’t there. Thank god they fired her and brought back Kenya. Should’ve fired Eva too though… #RHOA”
“Two things about that #RHOA trailer:
1) I really wish they had brought Phaedra back 😕
2) I didn’t even realize Shamari got the boot until after I watched the trailer like three times… 🥴”
