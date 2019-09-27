Peach Passed: Shamari Devoe Is Not On #RHOA Season 12 And Twitter’s Reacting

Shamari Devoe Not On RHOA

We are on the precipice of the newest season of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The faves are back. The classics are back. The baes are back. However, one person was conspicuous by her absence. That would be Shamari Devoe. She’s no longer on the show and there’s a lot of speculation as to why.

Puuuuuuuuuuussssssh all the way through! https://t.co/VYrqYaoUbZ — Shamari DeVoe (@ShamariDeVoe) September 26, 2019

🧐 I was not 'fired', sweet face. I chose not to return due to personal reasons. "The sun sets and rises when it's ready…" https://t.co/dfPjqOSKil — Shamari DeVoe (@ShamariDeVoe) September 26, 2019

According to Shamari, she chose not to be on the show. That didn’t convince the internet at all, who still thinks she either got kicked off or not renewed.

Marlo Hampton messily spread rumors that Shamari was given the boot—but we hope that’s not true.

Tons of people will miss her fun antics this season— will you?