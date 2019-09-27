BBWLA: Evelyn’s Messy Pum-Patting Shenanigans Spark Hilarious Meme Wave

Evelyn’s Pum-Patting Shenanigans Spark Hilarity

After all kinds of messy #BBWLA shenanigans, Evelyn stunned viewers with her now infamous pum-patting shenanigans while arguing with bitter rival OG Chijindu (before ending up in the bushes) in a hilariously bonkers reality TV moment that spawned yet another hilarious meme wave.

When you on that 8th mimosa pic.twitter.com/kHXViRWKMD — Creflo West (@rarebre3d) September 26, 2019

Peep the funniest Evelyn pum-patting memes (so far) on the flip.