#BBWLA: Evelyn’s Messy Pum-Patting Shenanigans Spark Hilarious Meme Wave

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9

Evelyn’s Pum-Patting Shenanigans Spark Hilarity

After all kinds of messy #BBWLA shenanigans, Evelyn stunned viewers with her now infamous pum-patting shenanigans while arguing with bitter rival OG Chijindu (before ending up in the bushes) in a hilariously bonkers reality TV moment that spawned yet another hilarious meme wave.

Peep the funniest Evelyn pum-patting memes (so far) on the flip.

TallGlassofStyL

Nobody…

A crackhead:

@rarebre3d

When you on that 8th mimosa

@___idi

“What you bring to the table”
Me:

@TrudiiBee

Once I start doing this at bottomless brunch take me home..

@KaiorDiie

When he not getting the hint

@Felonious_munk

A wife coming home from brunch

    Continue Slideshow

    @Glamazon1026

    Them askew sunglasses got me screaming

    @BasketballWives

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.