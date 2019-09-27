Married To Medicine: Joseline Puerto Rican Princessly Pummels ‘Thrifty’ Toya [VIDEO]

Joseline Hernandez Makes Guest Appearance On “Married To Medicine”

Reality star Joseline Hernandez goes full-on mean girl during a guest appearance on the latest episode of “Married To Medicine.”

Buffie invites the Puerto Rican Princess to a drinks party with the rest of the girls – but things go south fast. Joseline – mom to toddler Bonnie Bella Hernandez – begins discussing her role as a mother, but almost immediately clashes with Toya Bush-Harris over whether or not motherhood is considered a job.

Then the former lover of Stevie J starts leveling low blows, telling Bush-Harris that she’s a tax dodger and is “looking real thrifty.”

