So Sad: Snoop Dogg’s Infant Grandson Dies Just 10 Days After Being Born

Snoop Dogg’s Infant Grandson Dies

Snoop Dogg and his family are reeling after a tragic loss. The rap legend’s son Corde Broadus welcomed a child with his girlfriend on 9/15 but unfortunately, the baby passed away after just 10 days.

Corde shared the sad news with fans via Instagram.

“Kai Love 9/15/19 – 9/25/19 ///// My Son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world,” Corde captioned a video of his 13-month-old daughter Elleven Love giving her baby brother a kiss in the hospital. “His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us. Let’s all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you 🙏🏾💜🤙🏿♻️.”

Absolutely heartbreaking.

Corde has since deleted the post and replaced it with one of himself holding his daughter 11.

In the caption he thanks fans for their prayers and assures them that the family is at peace. He also revealed that the baby passed away in his arms.

“Thank you for all the condolences. I think we missed the biggest lesson tho. My son did all he needed to do in his 10 days here on earth. He has now graduated and continuing to do work. He died in my arms and that feeling of energy will never leave me. Kai wants all of you to kno he’s doing great and wants to continue to inspire those who light is dim. It makes perfect sense to me why 2 spiritual loving and healing people like me and Soraya was given an angel like Kai and now we will use his energy to raise 11 to the best person she can be for ALL of us. Life is beautiful y’all and I want y’all to kno Soraya is at peace and is moving forward with huge smiles and A little baby running around thinking she grown.”

So far a cause of death has not been released and Snoop has not released a statement.

This was the third child for Corde Broadus, the second for him and his girlfriend Soraya.

We’re sending heartfelt condolences to Soraya and the Broadus family.