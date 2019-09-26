Pure Comedy: Snoop Dogg Calls Out Cameron Diaz For Snitching About Their “Kushy” High School Days

Cameron Diaz Used To Buy Weed From Snoop During Their High School Days

Cardi B isn’t the only one giving Angie Martinez juicy secrets on the premiere episode of WE tv’s new series “Untold Stories of Hip Hop” airing Thursday, September 26th. In the below clip Snoop Dog plays “Fact or Rumor” and discusses what secret Cameron Diaz couldn’t keep!

OOoooh… Cameron broke the code!

Also on tonight’s episode, besides discussing her #MeToo moment Cardi B also exposes her first time having sex with Offset. Snoop Dogg also details his final encounter with Biggie and the plane flight with Tupac and Suge Knight that almost ended his life.

Here’s More About Untold Stories of Hip Hop:

From iconic rap verses to historic artist beefs, “Untold Stories of Hip Hop” puts the stories behind the moments front and center. As a pioneer and one of the most respected legends in hip hop journalism, Host and Executive Producer Angie Martinez has those who are notorious for being guarded, open up to her in ways they have never done before. Featuring interviews with hip hop’s biggest names include Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah, Ice Cube, Nelly, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, Wyclef Jean, Ja Rule, Fat Joe and more. Each hour-long episode of this fresh and fast-paced series shines a new light on hip hop’s most influential artists with unforgettable revelations directly from the stars themselves.

UNTOLD STORIES OF HIP HOP- “CARDI B & SNOOP DOG”- Premieres Thursday, September 26th at 10/11C on WeTV