Hmmm: Black Dean At University Of Alabama Forced To Resign After Alt-Right Site Outs Truthful Tweets About Racist Police

Black University Of Alabama Dean Resigned For “Racist” Tweets About White People/Police

A Black Dean of Students at the University of Alabama was forced to resign after racist ass website Breibart outed him for past tweets about, wait for it, police being racist pigs.

According to AL.com, the university released the following statement about the resignation:

“Dr. Jamie Riley has resigned his position at The University of Alabama by mutual agreement. Neither party will have any further comments,” a spokeswoman for the university said in an email to AL.com.

What did Riley say that was deemed SO egregious by conservative snowflake soup cookies?

“The [American] flag represents a systemic history of racism for my people,” Riley wrote in the tweet that most troubled Breitbart. “Police are a part of that system. Is it that hard to see the correlation?”

Of course, they were mad that a Black man called a thing a thing. Police ARE racists, bigots, and power abusers just like the men and women who oppressed minorities throughout American history, but far be it from us to call that out, right?

In an October 2017 tweet, Riley posited that white people need to STFU with their judgments about what is racist and what isn’t because, well, they’ve never experienced racism a day in their lives.

“I’m baffled about how the first thing white people say is, ‘That’s not racist!’ when they can’t even experience racism,” Riley tweeted, according to Breitbart.

THESE are the tweets that forced a Black man out of his job at a university predominantly made up of white people with red necks.

SMFH.