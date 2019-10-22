Creative Class: Brandan “B Mike” Odums Is A Visual Artist Whose Changing American Culture

Name: Brandan “B Mike” Odums

Occupation: Artist

Location: New Orleans

How We Know Him: New Orleans is more than beignets and boudin, it’s B. Mike. B Mike is the owner of StudioBE, a poppin’ art space in N.O., moreover, he’s so true to his city that he painted murals of civil rights icons in the city’s Lower Ninth Ward, the area that was hardest hit by Hurricane Katrina back in 2005.

Why We Chose Him: B. Mike’s art space has quickly become a go-to fave for the in-crowd in the Big Easy, hosting celebs events and serving as the backdrop for effortlessly epic pop culture moments. Furthermore, B. Mike is furthering NOLA’s legacy a brushstroke at a time.

What’s Next: Odums is continuing his outreach through StudioBE and is releasing new merchandise soon.

IG: @bmike2c

Brandan “BMike” Odums is one of the most talented, influential and important visual artists in the country. He has been an ambassador for New Orleans, home to his transformational art space, StudioBE, which he uses to exhibit his ever-changing repertoire of graffiti art displaying pivotal figures in black history. The space has been featured on shows like Queen Sugar and has hosted guests like Common, Dave Chappelle and Colin Kaepernick. His clothing line features the now-iconic phrase “I Am My Ancestors Wildest Dreams” that can be seen on celebrities and fans across the world. Odums’ ability as a visual storyteller and knack for community-building makes him a valued member of the inaugural Creative Class.