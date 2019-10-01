Hov NFL Drama Vol 3: Uncle Luke Demands Jay-Z Fix The Super Bowl LIV Halftime Performers

Uncle Luke Demands Jay Z Fix Super Bowl LIV Halftime Performers

Another day, another person pissed off at the NFL but choosing to blame Jay-Z. This time, some points were made…kinda.

Uncle Luke is really not happy about the upcoming Super Bowl LIV halftime performers. The selections, which were announced last week, include both Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, and apparently, the city of Miami couldn’t be more upset.

In response, Luke took to Instagram to voice his frustrations on the matter, and in a move that surprised absolutely nobody, Jay-Z was automatically thrown in when it came to playing the blame game.

Uncle Luke insists his gripe with the selection is not about him wanting to be the one to perform, going on to list several other entertainers from Miami that could have been selected instead such as Pitbull, Flo-Rida, and Rick Ross. He even mentions the fact that Miami is already popping and doesn’t need any help making the revenue flow to its economy–even though the Super Bowl letters spell out LIV, which just so happens to line up with Miami’s famous Club LIV, and that may have played a factor in the decision.

Luke didn’t stop at Instagram, either. He went on to pen an open letter in the Miami New Times. In the editorial, he goes on to further voice his frustrations and disappointment with the first selections since Roc Nation’s involvement with the NFL.

“The NFL is going about this a**-backward. Neither Lopez nor Shakira is from Miami. J. Lo is from New York City and lives in the Big Apple with her husband, former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, who grew up in Miami, although he’s quick to tell people he reps New York. Shakira may live in Miami, but like other celebrities who have a home here, she’s looking for tax breaks. Lopez and Shakira don’t get involved in social issues that concern the community. They don’t volunteer to help the needy. To me, that’s a settler.”

While we most definitely won’t be getting a public response from Jay-Z, one thing you can almost bet the house on is that DJ Khaled will be one of the people to touch that Super Bowl stage. Even if other acts aren’t added, we hope Khaled will be enough to please Luke and others who aren’t feeling the initial selections.