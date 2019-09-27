Pop Nation? Jay-Z Is Getting Dragged Because J. Lo And Shakira Are Performing At The Super Bowl Halftime Show
Jay-Z Dragged For Halftime Show</h2.
Remember when Jay-Z was supposed to be playing chess and not checkers? Remember when he was going to bring a whole new social justice aspect to the Super Bowl and bring about some change to the halftime show? Well, that doesn’t seem to be happening like people thought it would.
Jay-Z has found himself at the forefront of all sorts of slander because the Super Bowl Halftime show is being headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. Um, where’s the social justice, Jay? A lot of his fans and critics are using this to really clown the hell out of him.
Is it deserved?
Peep the slander…
“So Jay Z took over the super bowl halftime performance to give us J lo and Shakira… lol”
“Jay Z giving us JLo and Shakira for the halftime?”
“So Roc Nation/Jay Z did all that just to book Shakira and J. Lo?!
I don’t even watch the NFL but I won’t even watch the halftime show now either lmao”
“well damn i really don’t get why they be putting this type of shit in the super bowl halftime show. j-lo and shakira??? after jay z got involved with the nfl i thought it would change, but i was wrong”
“So.. Jay Z gets hired by the NFL to help work on the SB halftime show and he gives us JLo and Shakira…
Imagine this halftime show…”
“I need to know what Sean jay z Carter was thinking with j-lo and Shakira during the Super Bowl halftime show 🤔
No knock on them they good artist
Shakira Hips don’t lie go crazy
But c’mon now”
“Jay Z Partnered With The NFL To Have Shakira & Freaking JLO Perform At Halftime Of The Super Bowl SMH For The Culture Huh”
