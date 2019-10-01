HopperHive: “Stranger Things 4” Is Happening & The Teaser Is Creeeeepy

“Stranger Things 4” Teaser

Something spooky is afoot at Netflix and we’re on the case! First, the Stranger Things Twitter account (NOT Netflix, which usually debuts trailers) drops the teaser–a creepily cryptic teaser without a release date that tells us the new season might be a surprise drop.

Orrrr maybe we’re just very paranoid. Either way, we’re excited for the next chapter of the cheesy-delicious ’80s spookfest.

we're not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter below:

Me when I saw Stranger Things’ announcement for season 4 // Me remembering the ending of season 3. pic.twitter.com/5rF5o5gRut — Isabella (@2019thoughts) September 30, 2019

Me if Hopper isn’t alive in Stranger Things 4: pic.twitter.com/6Yo1NPDFNK — i get paid you get embarrassed (@BLACKGIRLMANI) September 30, 2019

#StrangerThings4 is coming out, so now is a better time than never to start stanning lucas sinclair pic.twitter.com/qHtgJXvSzk — ً (@pprkrs) September 30, 2019

#strangerthings4 Clock at 4pm/am Welcome to Hawkins sign? Byers house with a light on? 🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/cRNvVycHIA — Justin Cary💬 (@justinrcary) September 30, 2019