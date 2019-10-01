#HopperHive: “Stranger Things 4” Is Happening & The Teaser Is Creeeeepy
- By Bossip Staff
“Stranger Things 4” Teaser
Something spooky is afoot at Netflix and we’re on the case! First, the Stranger Things Twitter account (NOT Netflix, which usually debuts trailers) drops the teaser–a creepily cryptic teaser without a release date that tells us the new season might be a surprise drop.
Orrrr maybe we’re just very paranoid. Either way, we’re excited for the next chapter of the cheesy-delicious ’80s spookfest.
Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter below:
