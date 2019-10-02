Man Vs Tech: #FloridaMan Arrested After Being Caught Cutting Brake Lines On Over 140 E-Scooters

#FloridaMan Arrested After Being Caught Cutting Brake Lines On Over 140 E-Scooters

For the past few years, Flordia has dominated the headlines with the most jaw-dropping stories known to man. Some revolve around social justice issues that deeply touched a nation, but most of the stories that stem from The Sunshine State just make no sense to anyone with more than one brain cell.

As we get to the end of 2019, it seems the long-standing joke of Florida being the craziest place in America will continue to thrive. The latest story for the undisputed champions of crazy comes from Fort Lauderdale. While many in the tourist area love E-Scooters and think they’ve become an easy means of transport on vacation, the year-round residents are fed up, so one man decided to step up and do something about it.

According to reports from The Sun Sentinel, 59-year-old Randall Thomas Williams would wake up at the crack of dawn with one mission: Damage as many E-Scooters as he could before the sun came up. Police say that Williams’ total count was over 140 damaged scooters. He would go out with a glove, stickers, wire cutters, and pliers, cutting the brake lines on every single scooter he could and placing stickers over the QR codes used to activate the rides.

Williams ended up being caught due to him damaging a scooter right in front of someone’s Ring doorbell. To make things worse, all the damaged scooters were in a two-block radius of his house. When he finally got arrested, he refused to give police any answers and stated he wanted a lawyer because he “did not want to dig himself into a grave.”

Police say that Williams has been damaging the scooters since at least May, and while he thinks this might be a small issue now, authorities still have to determine if any of the E-scooter accidents in the past few months were his fault. If so, he could face even more charges than the destruction of property.

Sounds about Florida if you ask us!