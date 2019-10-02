Welp: Louisiana Woman Gets Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Her Husband With A Nerf Gun For Cheating

Woman Reportedly Retaliates Against Cheating Husband With Nerf Gun

A woman in Louisiana, who suspected her husband of 12 years was cheating on her, ended up being arrested on Monday for allegedly attacking him with Nerf guns as a means of retaliation.

40-year-old Anh Thi Pham is now facing a charge of domestic abuse, according to reports from The News-Star reported, who cites an arrest report from the incident. Authorities in West Monroe responded to a domestic disturbance on Monday, which is where the victim told police his wife had been arguing with him over some suspected infidelity. He accused his wife of attacking him with Nerf guns and said he ran out of the house, according to the arrest report