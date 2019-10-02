In the end, Pham came clean and allegedly admitted to hitting her husband because of her anger following finding out about his supposed infidelity. She was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of domestic abuse child endangerment. As of now, no bail has been set.
Welp: Louisiana Woman Gets Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Her Husband With A Nerf Gun For Cheating
Woman Reportedly Retaliates Against Cheating Husband With Nerf Gun
A woman in Louisiana, who suspected her husband of 12 years was cheating on her, ended up being arrested on Monday for allegedly attacking him with Nerf guns as a means of retaliation.
40-year-old Anh Thi Pham is now facing a charge of domestic abuse, according to reports from The News-Star reported, who cites an arrest report from the incident. Authorities in West Monroe responded to a domestic disturbance on Monday, which is where the victim told police his wife had been arguing with him over some suspected infidelity. He accused his wife of attacking him with Nerf guns and said he ran out of the house, according to the arrest report
Later on in the report, it explains that the woman chased her husband down the street. Deputies said that there were minor cuts and scrapes on the victim’s arm and face from the reported battery. During the alleged altercation, there were four children in the home, according to the affidavit. A deputy, who contacted Pham, said she was holding two plastic Nerf guns at the time of the confrontation with her husband.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.