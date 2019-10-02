RHOA’s Eva Marcille Taps Hubby’s Law Partner To Rep Her In Kevin McCall Custody Battle (Exclusive)

Kevin McCall Sues RHOA Star For Joint Custody Of Daughter, Five

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Eva Marcille Sterling intends to put up a fight against Kevin McCall in their custody case over their little girl.

Less than a week after she and husband Michael Sterling welcomed their second child, the reality star and model filed paperwork in the custody case, indicating she intends to vigorously defend herself.

And she’s tapped none other than her husband’s firm, Dreyer Sterling, to represent her on the case. Michael Sterling’s partner, David Dreyer, will serve as her lawyer, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Last week, we revealed that McCall sued Marcille for joint physical custody of their daughter, Marley Rae Sterling, five, and wants a judge to force Sterling to pay him child support when the girl is in his care, the suit, obtained by BOSSIP, states.

McCall said he hasn’t seen the girl since 2015 when he said Marcille abruptly left with her. He accused Marcille of purposely erasing him out of her daughter’s life and alienating him as a parent. He said in his complaint that he “believes” he’s Marley’s dad and requested that the girl’s last name be changed from Sterling to McCall.

The father said he’s stable, is employed full time and that it’s in Marley’s best interest to have a relationship with both her biological parents. However, if the case goes to court, McCall’s recent domestic violence arrest and Marcille’s contentions that he abused her during their relationship and pregnancy would come into play.

The pair are due back in court next month.

We’ve reached out to Dreyer for comment.