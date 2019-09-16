Sunflower Power: #RHOA Baddies Beautifully Attend Eva Marcille’s ‘Flower Child’ Baby Shower

Eva Marcille’s RHOA costars and friends showered her with love this weekend to celebrate the impending birth of her baby boy.

The model was thrown a flower-themed baby shower on Saturday and a number of her fellow housewives were in attendance.

Eva’s “Ace” Cynthia Bailey came out to the sunflower adorned shower and looked gorgeous while doing so..

and her fellow RHOA baddies Tanya Sam, Porsha Williams, and Shamea Morton also stopped by.

The cameras were rolling as Cynthia Bailey, Marlo Hampton and NeNe Leakes played baby shower games…

 

and Eva herself was glowing and gorgeous.

Prior to the shower, Eva admitted to fans that she initially wasn’t thrilled about having a shower—but changed her mind that morning and got ready to celebrate baby Maverick.

 

“Pardon me I must say initially I was not super excited about having a baby shower considering this is my third child,” Marcille, 34, wrote. “However, waking up this morning I’m super excited and it is my joy to celebrate the welcoming of my newest Flower Child ‘Baby Maverick.’ The Sterling clan gets a little bit bigger.”

 

This will be the second son for Eva and her hubby Michael Sterling and the third child for Eva. Michael (seated) was also on hand for the shower.

Looks like the “flower child” shower was a success.

See more photos from Eva’s baby shower on the flip.

