Looking For Reveeeenge: Kylie Hung Out With Tyga After Breaking Up With Travis Scott And Sparked Twitter Hysteria
Well well well what do we have here? It appears as though the Travis and Kylie breakup has quickly gone from cordial split and a need for space to some real vindictive ish going on. That’s because E! News is reporting that Kylie quickly turned her new single hood into a late-night rendezvous with ex-overaged lover Tyga:
A source tells E! News that the former couple met up late Tuesday night, after Kylie and her friends, Stassie and Kelsey, enjoyed a late night bite at the Hollywood hot spot Delilah. “Kylie wanted to have a girls’ night out last night and Stassie thought it would be best to get her out of the house and her mind off the news,” a source explains. “He was with a few of their mutual friends at Sunset Marquis and invited Kylie and her girlfriends to come hangout, since they were already out.”
The insider does add that Kylie and Tyga “have been in touch” since their split in 2017, but says they “don’t talk often.”
This is getting quite petty and Twitter had ALL the comedy. Take a look…
“Travis Scott when he found out Kylie was with Tyga in the studio”
“so kylie really out here w Tyga a day after her and travis broke up … oh nah”
“Kylie going back to Tyga proves it”
“Tyga getting ready to get back with Kylie after she broke up with Travis Scott”
“Tyga when kylie replied back to his “you up?” text”
“Kris Jenner after finding out Kylie and Travis broke up and Kylie was spotted at Tyga’s studio”
“Kylie Jenner leaving Travis to go back to Tyga”
“Everybody: Kylie & Travis split up
Tyga:”
